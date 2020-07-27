Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-1 Sailors Load MK-54 Torpedos

    VP-1 Sailors Load MK-54 Torpedos

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dylan Sharp 

    Patrol Squadron 1

    200727-N-EX167-1015

    MISAWA, Japan (July 28, 2020)- Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Evan Tu’ua, right, Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Ryan Ward, center, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Mason Cleveland, assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, load a Mark 54 torpedo onto a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during a scheduled exercise. VP-1 is currently deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan Sharp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.01.2020 22:55
    Photo ID: 6293463
    VIRIN: 200727-N-EX167-015
    Resolution: 5313x4160
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: MALAEIMI, AS
    Hometown: PORTOLA, CA, US
    Hometown: SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-1 Sailors Load MK-54 Torpedos, by PO3 Dylan Sharp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Torpedo
    Misawa
    Screaming Eagles
    VP-1
    P-8A
    MK-54

