VP-1 Sailors Load MK-54 Torpedos

MISAWA, Japan (July 28, 2020)- Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Evan Tu’ua, right, Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Ryan Ward, center, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Mason Cleveland, assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, load a Mark 54 torpedo onto a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during a scheduled exercise. VP-1 is currently deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan Sharp)

