Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    106 BSB CONDUCTS CHANGE OF COMMAND

    106 BSB CONDUCTS CHANGE OF COMMAND

    MS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team

    Lt. Col. William Walley, outgoing 106th Brigade Support Battalion commander, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Col. Jason Nelson, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 31, 2020. Walley has commanded the 106 BSB since October of 2017 to include a deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army Photo by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.01.2020 13:44
    Photo ID: 6293322
    VIRIN: 200731-A-YM847-646
    Resolution: 2500x3436
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 106 BSB CONDUCTS CHANGE OF COMMAND, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Mississippi National Guard
    Support Battalion
    155th ABCT
    106 BSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT