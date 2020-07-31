Lt. Col. William Walley, outgoing 106th Brigade Support Battalion commander, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Col. Jason Nelson, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 31, 2020. Walley has commanded the 106 BSB since October of 2017 to include a deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army Photo by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2020 13:44
|Photo ID:
|6293322
|VIRIN:
|200731-A-YM847-646
|Resolution:
|2500x3436
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|MS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 106 BSB CONDUCTS CHANGE OF COMMAND, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT