106 BSB CONDUCTS CHANGE OF COMMAND

Lt. Col. William Walley, outgoing 106th Brigade Support Battalion commander, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Col. Jason Nelson, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 31, 2020. Walley has commanded the 106 BSB since October of 2017 to include a deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army Photo by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)

