Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet crews prepare facilities for Hurricane Isaias

Pictured are two Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcements trailered in Station Lake Worth Inlet, Florida in preparation for Hurricane Isaias, Aug. 1, 2020. It is standard procedure for the Coast Guard to secure and stage assets before a hurricane in order to more efficiently respond to potential search and rescue cases once it passes. (Coast Guard Photo)

