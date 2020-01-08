Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet crews prepare facilities for Hurricane Isaias

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Pictured are two Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcements trailered in Station Lake Worth Inlet, Florida in preparation for Hurricane Isaias, Aug. 1, 2020. It is standard procedure for the Coast Guard to secure and stage assets before a hurricane in order to more efficiently respond to potential search and rescue cases once it passes. (Coast Guard Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 08.01.2020 13:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet crews prepare facilities for Hurricane Isaias, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida
    Coast Guard
    asset
    D7
    District 7
    Lake Worth Inlet
    HurricaneIsaias

