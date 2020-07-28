tobacco ban

Effective August 1st, 2020, federal law states persons under the age of 21 are not authorized to buy tobacco products. This law applies to cigarettes, cigars, tobacco, hookah tobacco, pipe tobacco and vaping supplies such as e-cigarettes and e-liquids. For help with quitting tobacco use, check out the links below:



https://mccscherrypoint.com/semper-fit-health-promotion-helps-you-find-a-healthier-you/

https://mccscherrypoint.com/semper-fit/promotion-education/

https://mccscherrypoint.com/programs/behavioral-health/substance-abuse/

