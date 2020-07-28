Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tobacco Ban

    NC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aliannah Bartok 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Effective August 1st, 2020, federal law states persons under the age of 21 are not authorized to buy tobacco products. This law applies to cigarettes, cigars, tobacco, hookah tobacco, pipe tobacco and vaping supplies such as e-cigarettes and e-liquids. For help with quitting tobacco use, check out the links below:

    https://mccscherrypoint.com/semper-fit-health-promotion-helps-you-find-a-healthier-you/
    https://mccscherrypoint.com/semper-fit/promotion-education/
    https://mccscherrypoint.com/programs/behavioral-health/substance-abuse/

