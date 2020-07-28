Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Standing Ready

    Standing Ready

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. David Foster, Security Forces, 138th Fighter Wing, stands ready in the rain during an active shooter exercise July 28, 2020, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. The exercise tested 138th Fighter Wing emergency responders and support agency procedures in the event of an active shooter. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 09:25
    Photo ID: 6289739
    VIRIN: 200728-Z-UN332-1002
    Resolution: 3634x5088
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Standing Ready, by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Relationships
    Airmen Magazine
    Security Forces
    United States Air Force
    exercise
    Readiness
    oklahoma national guard
    Tulsa
    Active Shooter
    138th fighter wing
    Lethality
    Tulsa International Airport
    #GoANG
    #GoGuard
    #138FW
    #OklahomaAirNationalGuard
    Locked On Magazine
    Locked On Monthy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT