Ohio Army National Guard cuts ribbon on new Vandalia recruiting office

Col. Daniel Shank (second from left), Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, and Vandalia Mayor Richard Herbst cut the ribbon to open the new Ohio Army National Guard storefront recruiting office in Vandalia, Ohio, July 28, 2020. Holding the ribbon are Sgt. 1st Class Justin Ward (left), a Vandalia-area recruiter, and Sgt. 1st Class Paul Browder, an OHARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion team leader and Vandalia native. (Ohio National Guard photo)

