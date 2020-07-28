U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Clifton Johnson, commander of the 73rd Special Operations Squadron, stands in front of an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 28, 2020. The 73rd SOS builds and maintains a force of Air Commandos to command, plan, prepare and execute AC-130J Ghostrider missions in support of Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 15:12
|Photo ID:
|6289034
|VIRIN:
|200728-F-DN255-0005
|Resolution:
|3842x5379
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Clifton Johnson takes command of 73rd SOS, by A1C Robyn Hunsinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT