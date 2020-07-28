Lt. Col. Clifton Johnson takes command of 73rd SOS

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Clifton Johnson, commander of the 73rd Special Operations Squadron, stands in front of an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 28, 2020. The 73rd SOS builds and maintains a force of Air Commandos to command, plan, prepare and execute AC-130J Ghostrider missions in support of Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger)

