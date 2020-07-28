Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Clifton Johnson takes command of 73rd SOS

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Clifton Johnson, commander of the 73rd Special Operations Squadron, stands in front of an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 28, 2020. The 73rd SOS builds and maintains a force of Air Commandos to command, plan, prepare and execute AC-130J Ghostrider missions in support of Air Force Special Operations Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger)

