Staff Sgt. Travis Chase, 136th Cyber Security Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, combats a cyberattack during the Cyber Yankee regional training exercise at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke on July 27, 2020. Week two of the exercise depicts fictitious nations, Donovia, and U.S. ally, Gorgas, as having strained relations. National Guard teams from across New England, Marine reservists, and officials from state and local government are participating in the two-week event. A simulated real-world response to notional cyberattacks was mounted in defense of state computer networks maintained by the N.H. Department of Transportation and Department of Information Technology. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 14:17 Photo ID: 6288925 VIRIN: 200727-Z-HA185-0002 Resolution: 1865x1331 Size: 351.15 KB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Yankee 2020: The Chase Begins, by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.