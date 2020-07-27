Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Yankee 2020: The Chase Begins

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Travis Chase, 136th Cyber Security Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, combats a cyberattack during the Cyber Yankee regional training exercise at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke on July 27, 2020. Week two of the exercise depicts fictitious nations, Donovia, and U.S. ally, Gorgas, as having strained relations. National Guard teams from across New England, Marine reservists, and officials from state and local government are participating in the two-week event. A simulated real-world response to notional cyberattacks was mounted in defense of state computer networks maintained by the N.H. Department of Transportation and Department of Information Technology. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Yankee 2020: The Chase Begins, by SSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

