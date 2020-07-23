Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    West Virginia Guard, Peruvian Air Force share ideas on COVID-19 response

    West Virginia Guard, Peruvian Air Force share ideas on COVID-19 response

    WV, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, alongside the Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Cantrell, participate in a video teleconference with the Peruvian Air Force's commanding general, Rodolfo Garcia and staff July 21, 2020, at the WVNG Joint Forces Headquarters in Charleston, West Virginia. The purpose of this senior officer meeting was to share information, best practices and lessons learned on military response efforts to the current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as discuss plans for potential future engagements. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Joshua Poling)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 13:51
    Photo ID: 6288904
    VIRIN: 200721-Z-XR107-001
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 567.61 KB
    Location: WV, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia Guard, Peruvian Air Force share ideas on COVID-19 response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    West Virginia Guard, Peruvian Air Force share ideas on COVID-19 response

    TAGS

    state partnership program
    west virginia national guard
    peru

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT