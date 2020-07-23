West Virginia Guard, Peruvian Air Force share ideas on COVID-19 response

West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, alongside the Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Cantrell, participate in a video teleconference with the Peruvian Air Force's commanding general, Rodolfo Garcia and staff July 21, 2020, at the WVNG Joint Forces Headquarters in Charleston, West Virginia. The purpose of this senior officer meeting was to share information, best practices and lessons learned on military response efforts to the current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as discuss plans for potential future engagements. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Joshua Poling)

