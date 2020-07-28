Coast Guard rescues two after fishing vessel sinks near Barnegat Light, New Jersey

Coast Guard aircrews stand with two crewmembers of a vessel that sank 37 miles off Barnegat Light, New Jersey, Jul. 27, 2020. The men requested assistance after their 68-foot fishing vessel began taking on water. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
