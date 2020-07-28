Coast Guard aircrews stand with two crewmembers of a vessel that sank 37 miles off Barnegat Light, New Jersey, Jul. 27, 2020. The men requested assistance after their 68-foot fishing vessel began taking on water. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 14:13 Photo ID: 6288878 VIRIN: 200728-G-G0105-1004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 408.68 KB Location: BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues two after fishing vessel sinks near Barnegat Light, New Jersey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.