    Coast Guard rescues two after fishing vessel sinks near Barnegat Light, New Jersey

    BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard aircrews stand with two crewmembers of a vessel that sank 37 miles off Barnegat Light, New Jersey, Jul. 27, 2020. The men requested assistance after their 68-foot fishing vessel began taking on water. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 14:13
    Photo ID: 6288878
    VIRIN: 200728-G-G0105-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 408.68 KB
    Location: BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    rescue
    sinking vessel
    air station atlantic city
    survivors
    MH-65 dolphin helicopter
    Barnegat light
    aircrews

