    Northern Strike 2020 COVID-19 Testing

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    Michigan National Guard

    Private First Class Amanda DeKryger, from the 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, conducts COVID-19 testing on Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines participating in the Northern Strike 2020 exercise, at Camp Grayling in Grayling Michigan. Exercise participants were required to test negative for the virus prior to the start of the exercise, and are being tested before returning home, to assure the safety of participants, their families, and community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 10:36
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 2020 COVID-19 Testing, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

