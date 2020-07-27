Northern Strike 2020 COVID-19 Testing

Private First Class Amanda DeKryger, from the 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, conducts COVID-19 testing on Soldiers, Airmen, and Marines participating in the Northern Strike 2020 exercise, at Camp Grayling in Grayling Michigan. Exercise participants were required to test negative for the virus prior to the start of the exercise, and are being tested before returning home, to assure the safety of participants, their families, and community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann)

