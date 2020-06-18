Crane Army Modernizes Demilitarization Operation with Robotics

A Crane Army Ammunition Activity employee monitors a robotic arm as it loads munitions into the lathe as part of an ammunition demilitarization process, reducing obsolete munitions in storage and freeing up space for future munitions. Crane Army continually looks for ways to modernize its systems so that they can more efficiently and effectively prepare munitions for the warfighter. Crane Army’s mission is to provide conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 17 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants.

