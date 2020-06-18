Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crane Army Modernizes Demilitarization Operation with Robotics

    CRANE, IN, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Mallory Haag 

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity

    A Crane Army Ammunition Activity employee monitors a robotic arm as it loads munitions into the lathe as part of an ammunition demilitarization process, reducing obsolete munitions in storage and freeing up space for future munitions. Crane Army continually looks for ways to modernize its systems so that they can more efficiently and effectively prepare munitions for the warfighter. Crane Army’s mission is to provide conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 17 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 08:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crane Army Modernizes Demilitarization Operation with Robotics, by Mallory Haag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    US Army
    Army MAteriel Command
    Crane Army Ammunition Activity
    Modernization
    JMC
    Joint Munitions Command
    CAAA

