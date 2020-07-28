Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAS Shuttle Bus to Fukuoka

    CFAS Shuttle Bus to Fukuoka

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 28, 2020) – Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Jeremiah Smith, detaching from Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron Seven, loads luggage onto the Fukuoka Airport Shuttle Bus onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 28, 2020. The shuttle bus, colloquially known as the Blue Bus, has recently resumed operations transporting personnel between Fukuoka Airport and CFAS following COVID-19 preventative measures which prevented full operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 01:19
    Photo ID: 6288273
    VIRIN: 200728-N-CA060-0016
    Resolution: 4749x3392
    Size: 645.96 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Shuttle Bus to Fukuoka, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    transit
    luggage
    blue bus
    SOFA members

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT