CFAS Shuttle Bus to Fukuoka

SASEBO, Japan (July 28, 2020) – Aerographer’s Mate 1st Class Jeremiah Smith, detaching from Commander, Mine Countermeasures Squadron Seven, loads luggage onto the Fukuoka Airport Shuttle Bus onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo July 28, 2020. The shuttle bus, colloquially known as the Blue Bus, has recently resumed operations transporting personnel between Fukuoka Airport and CFAS following COVID-19 preventative measures which prevented full operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

