3rd LE BN keeps the people informed via Facebook Live

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Bryce Carter, commanding officer of 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, rehearses a town hall meeting via Facebook Live on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2020. His intent was to introduce himself as the new commanding officer of 3rd LE Bn. and answer any questions from Marines and their families. Carter stated, “Obviously it’s trying and unique times, I haven’t had a chance to meet my Marines, Sailors, and their families, and so I felt like delaying any longer was going to be a negative impact on the organization.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton K. Garrett). This photo was altered by blurring out the common access card due to operational security.

