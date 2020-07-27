Coast Guard Station Port Aransas change-of-command ceremony

Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Jeffery Scully relieves Master Chief Petty Officer Edward Iversen as the commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Port Aransas during a change of command ceremony in Port Aransas, Texas, July 27, 2020. Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander of Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
