    Coast Guard Station Port Aransas change-of-command ceremony

    PORT ARANSAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Jeffery Scully relieves Master Chief Petty Officer Edward Iversen as the commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Port Aransas during a change of command ceremony in Port Aransas, Texas, July 27, 2020. Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander of Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 20:21
    Location: PORT ARANSAS, TX, US 
    change of command
    Port Aransas

