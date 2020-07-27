Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Jeffery Scully relieves Master Chief Petty Officer Edward Iversen as the commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Port Aransas during a change of command ceremony in Port Aransas, Texas, July 27, 2020. Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander of Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 20:21 Photo ID: 6288185 VIRIN: 200727-G-G0108-628 Resolution: 476x288 Size: 45.52 KB Location: PORT ARANSAS, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Station Port Aransas change-of-command ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.