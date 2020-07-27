Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Tern Change-of-Command Ceremony

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Lt.j.g. Kiana Kekoa relieved Lt. Nolan Salyer as the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Tern in a change-of-command ceremony held at Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, July 27, 2020. Coast Guard Cutter Tern is an 87-foot Marine Protector Class patrol boat based out of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, whose primary missions include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and homeland security that range from Mendocino County to the United States-Mexico border. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Pantelis Vasilarakis)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 16:50
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    July 27
    change-of-command ceremony
    Sector San Francisco
    2020
    Coast Guard Cutter Tern
    Kiana Kekoa
    Nolan Salyer

