Lt.j.g. Kiana Kekoa relieved Lt. Nolan Salyer as the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Tern in a change-of-command ceremony held at Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, July 27, 2020. Coast Guard Cutter Tern is an 87-foot Marine Protector Class patrol boat based out of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, whose primary missions include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and homeland security that range from Mendocino County to the United States-Mexico border. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Pantelis Vasilarakis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 16:50 Photo ID: 6287899 VIRIN: 200727-G-ED165-0001 Resolution: 2881x2058 Size: 1.79 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Tern Change-of-Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.