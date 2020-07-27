AMCOM encourages use of virtual environment to boost telework capability

The Commercial Virtual Remote Environment is the DoD-licensed version of Microsoft Teams designed to facilitate unclassified file sharing, and text, voice and video collaboration up to the controlled unclassified information level.

