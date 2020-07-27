Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army family member frames perfect response to pandemic

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Warren Marlow 

    First Army

    One of 189 families photographed by First Army family member Kelcy Hanson during “Quarantine Captures,” which raised $6,000 for the North Scott Community Enhancement Project.

    First Army
    COVID

