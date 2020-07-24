Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces Tours Naval Submarine Torpedo Facility Yorktown [Image 5 of 5]

    Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces Tours Naval Submarine Torpedo Facility Yorktown

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfred Coffield 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Torpedoman 1st Class Gary Anderson, assigned to Naval Submarine Torpedo Facility (NSTF) in Yorktown, Va., explains the components of a Mark 48 torpedo to Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, July 24, 2020. Caudle’s tour of the facility focused on maintenance and readiness efforts; he praised the staff for being extremely knowledgeable and detailed-oriented with a strong warfighting culture. With approximately 168 personnel, NSTF is responsible for 40% of torpedo production for the Submarine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfred Coffield)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 16:08
    Photo ID: 6287826
    VIRIN: 200724-N-ON977-1024
    Resolution: 2928x2561
    Size: 214.35 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces Tours Naval Submarine Torpedo Facility Yorktown [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

