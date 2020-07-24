Torpedoman 1st Class Gary Anderson, assigned to Naval Submarine Torpedo Facility (NSTF) in Yorktown, Va., explains the components of a Mark 48 torpedo to Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, July 24, 2020. Caudle’s tour of the facility focused on maintenance and readiness efforts; he praised the staff for being extremely knowledgeable and detailed-oriented with a strong warfighting culture. With approximately 168 personnel, NSTF is responsible for 40% of torpedo production for the Submarine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfred Coffield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 16:08 Photo ID: 6287826 VIRIN: 200724-N-ON977-1024 Resolution: 2928x2561 Size: 214.35 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces Tours Naval Submarine Torpedo Facility Yorktown [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.