Torpedoman 1st Class Gary Anderson, assigned to Naval Submarine Torpedo Facility (NSTF) in Yorktown, Va., explains the components of a Mark 48 torpedo to Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, July 24, 2020. Caudle’s tour of the facility focused on maintenance and readiness efforts; he praised the staff for being extremely knowledgeable and detailed-oriented with a strong warfighting culture. With approximately 168 personnel, NSTF is responsible for 40% of torpedo production for the Submarine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfred Coffield)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 16:08
|Photo ID:
|6287826
|VIRIN:
|200724-N-ON977-1024
|Resolution:
|2928x2561
|Size:
|214.35 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces Tours Naval Submarine Torpedo Facility Yorktown [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
