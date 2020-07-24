Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces Tours Naval Submarine Torpedo Facility Yorktown

Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, speaks with Sailors, civilians and contractors assigned to the Naval Submarine Torpedo Facility (NSTF) in Yorktown, Va., July 24, 2020. Caudle’s tour of the facility focused on maintenance and readiness efforts; he praised the staff for being extremely knowledgeable and detailed-oriented with a strong warfighting culture. With approximately 168 personnel, NSTF is responsible for 40% of torpedo production for the Submarine Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfred Coffield)

