Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    W.Va. Guard’s Future Leaders Program Prepares for New Academic Year

    W.Va. Guard’s Future Leaders Program Prepares for New Academic Year

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    West Virginia National Guard

    Instructors and staff members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Future Leaders Program for high school students pose for a photo following a training session held July 10, 2020 in Winfield, W.Va. The FLP staff recently met to plan and prepare for the upcoming academic school year. (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 15:14
    Photo ID: 6287768
    VIRIN: 200710-Z-XR107-001
    Resolution: 5220x3480
    Size: 12.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard’s Future Leaders Program Prepares for New Academic Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    W.Va. Guard&rsquo;s Future Leaders Program Prepares for New Academic Year

    TAGS

    west virginia
    future leaders program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT