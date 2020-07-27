Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LiteFighter

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade are maintaining social bubbles and sleeping in LiteFighter-1 tents in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during training as part of the 173rd BDE FTX in Grafenwoehr, Germany from Jul. 17 to Aug. 5, 2020.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Yountz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LiteFighter, by SGT John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

