U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade are maintaining social bubbles and sleeping in LiteFighter-1 tents in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during training as part of the 173rd BDE FTX in Grafenwoehr, Germany from Jul. 17 to Aug. 5, 2020.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Yountz)

