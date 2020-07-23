AFNWC command and control for COVID-19 pandemic activities

Execution of AFNWC command and control for all COVID-19 pandemic activities, currently the #1 mission critical process for the center. Members of the Crisis Action Team review action items. Over the last six months and still going, the AFNWC CAT provided support to center personnel at over 17 locations regarding all COVID-19 related guidance and reporting. The AFNWC CAT is a cross-organizational team that provided direct communication, procedures, tools, and processes needed during the real-world pandemic crisis. This team received the prestigious Secretary of the Air Force coin for mission focus.

