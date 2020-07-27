Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Super Hornet Departs for NAS Pensacola

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Gordon  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    200727-N-OY339-1241 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 27, 2020) Capt. Eric Doyle, Director of the Blue Angels Super Hornet Transition Team, departs Boeing Cecil field for Naval Air Station Pensacola, in the first Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet, July 27. The Blue Angels are slated to transition to the F/A-18 Super Hornet later this year after using the F/A-18 Hornet for 34 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Gordon)

