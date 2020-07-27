Blue Angels Super Hornet Departs for NAS Pensacola

200727-N-OY339-1241 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 27, 2020) Capt. Eric Doyle, Director of the Blue Angels Super Hornet Transition Team, departs Boeing Cecil field for Naval Air Station Pensacola, in the first Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet, July 27. The Blue Angels are slated to transition to the F/A-18 Super Hornet later this year after using the F/A-18 Hornet for 34 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Gordon)

