    Service in the Family

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    The Grams brothers, Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Grams (left) and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marshall Grams (right), are currently deployed together to the Middle East with the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. Their passion for service is a family affair, as their father and sister have both served in the Minnesota National Guard as well.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service in the Family, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    Service
    Tradition
    Family
    Minnesota National Guard
    Combined Joint Task Force
    Aviation
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

