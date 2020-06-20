Service in the Family

The Grams brothers, Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Grams (left) and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marshall Grams (right), are currently deployed together to the Middle East with the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. Their passion for service is a family affair, as their father and sister have both served in the Minnesota National Guard as well.

