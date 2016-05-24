Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USACE emergency personnel monitor Hurricane Douglas

    USACE emergency personnel monitor Hurricane Douglas

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2016

    Photo by San Luciano Vera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division Chief of Readiness & Contingency Operations Drew Benzinger receives the latest update on Hurricane Douglas from Deputy Chief Sean Dowling and Operations Officer Lolly Silva. The team continues to monitor the category one hurricane from the POD Emergency Operations Center on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. USACE stands ready to support local, state and federal response efforts to Hurricane Douglas. Our number one priority continues to the life, health and safety of all who could be affected.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2016
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 21:22
    Photo ID: 6286777
    VIRIN: 160524-D-RV424-612
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE emergency personnel monitor Hurricane Douglas, by San Luciano Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #USACE #HurricaneDouglas #USArmy #Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT