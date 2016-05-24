USACE emergency personnel monitor Hurricane Douglas

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division Chief of Readiness & Contingency Operations Drew Benzinger receives the latest update on Hurricane Douglas from Deputy Chief Sean Dowling and Operations Officer Lolly Silva. The team continues to monitor the category one hurricane from the POD Emergency Operations Center on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. USACE stands ready to support local, state and federal response efforts to Hurricane Douglas. Our number one priority continues to the life, health and safety of all who could be affected.

