Coordinating Close Air Support an Northern Strike 20

2nd Lieutenant Cody Black, a company fire support officer of the 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, coordinates close air support on the radio during training at Camp Grayling, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan during Northern Strike 20, July 24, 2020. Northern Strike is designed to challenge the training audience with multiple forms of convergence that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

Date Taken: 07.24.2020
Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US