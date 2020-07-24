2nd Lieutenant Cody Black, a company fire support officer of the 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, coordinates close air support on the radio during training at Camp Grayling, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan during Northern Strike 20, July 24, 2020. Northern Strike is designed to challenge the training audience with multiple forms of convergence that advance interoperability across multicomponent, multinational, and interagency partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2020 08:28
|Photo ID:
|6286592
|VIRIN:
|200724-Z-EZ686-0020
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coordinating Close Air Support an Northern Strike 20, by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
