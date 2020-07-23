Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    I Am Navy Medicine, helping to stop the spread of COVID-19: Hospitalman Tiffany Hubbard, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    I Am Navy Medicine, helping to stop the spread of COVID-19: Hospitalman Tiffany Hubbard, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    PMT support stands ready...As part of the Naval Hospital Bremerton's Preventive Medicine department, Hospitalman Tiffany Hubbard, preventive medicine technician, has been vital in assisting to quickly respond and work tirelessly with initial contact tracking and screening for symptoms, close contact - and follow up - investigations and contact tracing of COVID-19 cases, all part of the overall effort to help stop the spread of the pandemic virus (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.25.2020 10:13
    Photo ID: 6286066
    VIRIN: 200723-N-HU933-015
    Resolution: 4201x3763
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Navy Medicine, helping to stop the spread of COVID-19: Hospitalman Tiffany Hubbard, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I Am Navy Medicine, helping to stop the spread of COVID-19: Hospitalman Tiffany Hubbard, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    TAGS

    preventive medicine technician
    PMT
    NHB
    NMRTC Bremerton
    covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT