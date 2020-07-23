I Am Navy Medicine, helping to stop the spread of COVID-19: Hospitalman Tiffany Hubbard, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

PMT support stands ready...As part of the Naval Hospital Bremerton's Preventive Medicine department, Hospitalman Tiffany Hubbard, preventive medicine technician, has been vital in assisting to quickly respond and work tirelessly with initial contact tracking and screening for symptoms, close contact - and follow up - investigations and contact tracing of COVID-19 cases, all part of the overall effort to help stop the spread of the pandemic virus (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).
