Sailor performs maintenance

200716-N-OW019-0010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 16, 2020) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Jonathan Hiatte, from New Bloomfield, Mo., assigned to the Battlecats Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, performs maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter in the hangar aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 07.16.2020
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
Hometown: NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO, US