Kosovo Force Regional Command East, Area Support Group Balkans and Army and Air Force Exchange Service personnel celebrate the Army’s 245th birthday with a cake-cutting June 14, 2020 at the Camp Bondsteel Exchange. On this day KFOR RC-E leadership took time to recognize the extraordinary service and steadfast determination of their Soldiers and all support personnel who ensure the success of the KFOR mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.25.2020 03:56 Photo ID: 6285914 VIRIN: 200614-Z-RF672-1001 Resolution: 2048x1447 Size: 517.04 KB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Bondsteel celebrates Army birthday, by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.