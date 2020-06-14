Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Bondsteel celebrates Army birthday

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Regional Command East, Area Support Group Balkans and Army and Air Force Exchange Service personnel celebrate the Army’s 245th birthday with a cake-cutting June 14, 2020 at the Camp Bondsteel Exchange. On this day KFOR RC-E leadership took time to recognize the extraordinary service and steadfast determination of their Soldiers and all support personnel who ensure the success of the KFOR mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Bondsteel celebrates Army birthday, by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Bondsteel
    Army Birthday
    USArmyEurope
    KFOR27

