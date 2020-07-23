Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Col. Michael Cook (right) and Sgt. 1st Class Luis Cornidez, the commander and non-commissioned officer-in-charge of the Army Reserve Medical Command 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force participate in a video conference during pre-mobilization activities in San Antonio Texas July 23, 2020 . Cook and Cornidez are preparing the 85 skilled medical professionals that comprise the UAMTF to mobilize as part of the Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to COVID-19.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 23:05
    Photo ID: 6285762
    VIRIN: 200723-A-UJ522-212
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SRP
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Reserve
    Texas
    San Antonio
    Mesa Arizona
    Soldiers Readiness Processing
    COVID-19
    Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force
    7454th UAMTF
    EUAMTF
    7453rd MBB
    Medical Backfill Battalion

