Col. Michael Cook (right) and Sgt. 1st Class Luis Cornidez, the commander and non-commissioned officer-in-charge of the Army Reserve Medical Command 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force participate in a video conference during pre-mobilization activities in San Antonio Texas July 23, 2020 . Cook and Cornidez are preparing the 85 skilled medical professionals that comprise the UAMTF to mobilize as part of the Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency response to COVID-19.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 23:05 Photo ID: 6285762 VIRIN: 200723-A-UJ522-212 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.25 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7454th Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force Pre-mobilization Activities, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.