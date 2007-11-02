JBSA’s new Joint Transition Readiness Center opens virtually

Joint Base San Antonio's newly activated Joint Transition Readiness Center, located on the Brooke Army Medical Center campus, houses the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program. The program currently assists separating service members virtually through the many aspects of this life-changing event and offers full Department of Defense Transition services to members of all branches assigned to JBSA. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Shane A. Cuomo)

