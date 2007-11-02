Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA’s new Joint Transition Readiness Center opens virtually

    JBSA's new Joint Transition Readiness Center opens virtually

    HICKAM AFB, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2007

    Photo by Lori Bultman 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base San Antonio's newly activated Joint Transition Readiness Center, located on the Brooke Army Medical Center campus, houses the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program. The program currently assists separating service members virtually through the many aspects of this life-changing event and offers full Department of Defense Transition services to members of all branches assigned to JBSA. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Shane A. Cuomo)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2007
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 16:58
    Photo ID: 6285397
    VIRIN: 070211-F-IW100-091
    Resolution: 3000x1993
    Size: 649.17 KB
    Location: HICKAM AFB, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA’s new Joint Transition Readiness Center opens virtually, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBSA's new Joint Transition Readiness Center opens virtually

    TAGS

    Transition Assistance
    Joint Base San Antonio

