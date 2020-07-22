Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Letter to My Mom – Beyond the Blue

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge, 22nd Wing Staff Agency public affairs photojournalist, writes a letter about her sexual assault story to her mother July 22, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Bosarge shares her story about a traumatic event and the resources that helped her overcome that experience as part of McConnell’s Beyond the Blue initiative. Beyond the Blue focuses on taking steps to normalize the conversations that surround seeking help. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

