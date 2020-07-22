The Letter to My Mom – Beyond the Blue

Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge, 22nd Wing Staff Agency public affairs photojournalist, writes a letter about her sexual assault story to her mother July 22, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Bosarge shares her story about a traumatic event and the resources that helped her overcome that experience as part of McConnell’s Beyond the Blue initiative. Beyond the Blue focuses on taking steps to normalize the conversations that surround seeking help. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

