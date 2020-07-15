Specialist Keilah Jones, a culinary specialist assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepares a pulled pork gourmet hot dog, named the Back Yard Pit Dog, for the Hot Dog Cook-off July 15 between battalions outside the Rak Café using field feeding equipment. The contest also provided a training opportunity for the Soldier-chefs. (Stephanie Ingersoll, Fort Campbell Courier)
|07.15.2020
|07.24.2020 12:14
|6284902
|200715-A-NU390-796
|4032x3024
|4.06 MB
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|3
|0
|0
This work, Rakkasan field feeding training and contest, by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
