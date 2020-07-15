Rakkasan field feeding training and contest

Specialist Keilah Jones, a culinary specialist assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepares a pulled pork gourmet hot dog, named the Back Yard Pit Dog, for the Hot Dog Cook-off July 15 between battalions outside the Rak Café using field feeding equipment. The contest also provided a training opportunity for the Soldier-chefs. (Stephanie Ingersoll, Fort Campbell Courier)

