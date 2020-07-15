Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rakkasan field feeding training and contest

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Maria McClure 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Specialist Keilah Jones, a culinary specialist assigned to 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepares a pulled pork gourmet hot dog, named the Back Yard Pit Dog, for the Hot Dog Cook-off July 15 between battalions outside the Rak Café using field feeding equipment. The contest also provided a training opportunity for the Soldier-chefs. (Stephanie Ingersoll, Fort Campbell Courier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 12:14
    Photo ID: 6284902
    VIRIN: 200715-A-NU390-796
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rakkasan field feeding training and contest, by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    morale
    101st Airborne Division
    Training
    Rakkasans
    Hot Dog contest
    Army culinary specialists

