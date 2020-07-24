Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mildenhall Nation-Airman First Class Jeffery W. Book III

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    "As a client systems technician, we go out on trouble tickets, troubleshoot anything between the wall and the user. I love my job. You never stop learning and there's a ton of great people in my career field. I couldn't have asked for a better assignment, it's all been awesome so far," said Airman First Class Jeffery W. Book, 100th Communications Squadron client systems technician from Chillicothe, Ohio.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Communications Squadron
    Mildenhall Nation
    Airman of Character

