Mildenhall Nation-Airman First Class Jeffery W. Book III

"As a client systems technician, we go out on trouble tickets, troubleshoot anything between the wall and the user. I love my job. You never stop learning and there's a ton of great people in my career field. I couldn't have asked for a better assignment, it's all been awesome so far," said Airman First Class Jeffery W. Book, 100th Communications Squadron client systems technician from Chillicothe, Ohio.
