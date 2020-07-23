SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- The Campaign Plans Branch from U.S. Transportation Command's J-5/4 Strategic Plans, Policy and Logistics directorate is overseeing a command-wide effort to develop the Functional Campaign Plan for Global Deployment and Distribution - the plan for achieving national security objectives. Pictured: (Left to Right) Mark Mays, U.S. Army Maj. Eric Smith, John Salling, U.S. Air Force Maj. Juan Pizarro, and Daniel Hopper. Not Pictured: Josh Covell



USTRANSCOM, located at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, exists as a warfighting combatant command to project and sustain military power at a time and place of the nation's choosing. Powered by dedicated men and women, we underwrite the lethality of the Joint Force, we advance American interests around the globe, and we provide our nation's leaders with strategic flexibility to select from multiple options, while creating multiple dilemmas for our adversaries. (USTRANSCOM photo by Michelle Gigante)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 10:12 Photo ID: 6284732 VIRIN: 200723-F-AL359-1001 Resolution: 7037x4374 Size: 18.38 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USTRANSCOM Campaign Plans Branch develops Functional Campaign Plan, by michelle gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.