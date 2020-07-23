Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USTRANSCOM Campaign Plans Branch develops Functional Campaign Plan

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by michelle gigante 

    U.S. Transportation Command

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- The Campaign Plans Branch from U.S. Transportation Command's J-5/4 Strategic Plans, Policy and Logistics directorate is overseeing a command-wide effort to develop the Functional Campaign Plan for Global Deployment and Distribution - the plan for achieving national security objectives. Pictured: (Left to Right) Mark Mays, U.S. Army Maj. Eric Smith, John Salling, U.S. Air Force Maj. Juan Pizarro, and Daniel Hopper. Not Pictured: Josh Covell

    USTRANSCOM, located at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, exists as a warfighting combatant command to project and sustain military power at a time and place of the nation's choosing. Powered by dedicated men and women, we underwrite the lethality of the Joint Force, we advance American interests around the globe, and we provide our nation's leaders with strategic flexibility to select from multiple options, while creating multiple dilemmas for our adversaries. (USTRANSCOM photo by Michelle Gigante)

    TAGS

    logistics
    future
    strategy
    Scott AFB
    U.S. Transportation Command
    force projection
    USTRANSCOM
    Global Campaign Plan

