Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ricardo (Fleet Marine Force designated) Ricardo Silva, preventive medicine technician assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton has been an integral part of quickly responding and working tirelessly with initial contact tracking and screening for symptoms, close contact investigations and contact tracing of COVID-19 cases, along with follow-up investigations after swab exercise testing of individual patients, all part of the overall effort to help stop the spread of the pandemic virus (Official Navy photo by Douglas h Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 10:06 Photo ID: 6284731 VIRIN: 200723-N-HU933-011 Resolution: 3698x3479 Size: 2.34 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I Am Navy Medicine, helping to stop the spread of COVID-19: Hospital Corpsman 3rd class Ricardo Silva, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.