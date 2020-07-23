Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Navy Medicine, helping to stop the spread of COVID-19: Hospital Corpsman 3rd class Ricardo Silva, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ricardo (Fleet Marine Force designated) Ricardo Silva, preventive medicine technician assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton has been an integral part of quickly responding and working tirelessly with initial contact tracking and screening for symptoms, close contact investigations and contact tracing of COVID-19 cases, along with follow-up investigations after swab exercise testing of individual patients, all part of the overall effort to help stop the spread of the pandemic virus (Official Navy photo by Douglas h Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

