HumansofScottAFB - Tech. Sgt. Sam Matula

"I was deployed to Al Udeid and I was halfway through the deployment when I got the email that said 'congrats you’re going to be an MTI.' It was a very interesting few years, I loved it, I absolutely loved it.



During those years, I was clinically diagnosed with Depression. The medical staff was great and worked with me, helped me get through all this stuff. Basically, everyone, no matter what the situation; depression, anxiety, stress in life, you can push through it, it’s all about your mindset. Talking with the trainees just really opened my eyes knowing I wasn’t the only one. We’re all held to a higher standard in the military but we’re people with struggles, too.



My family was very supportive, the other MTIs were very supportive and the staff does their best to get us time with our families because we’re gone for 12 hours a day, 6 days a week at least. That support really helped me get through everything.



If you need help, don’t be afraid to reach out. The Air Force really does want to help you and that’s not just me trying to sound bias. If you take care of the Air Force, the Air Force will take care of you.”



- Tech Sgt. Sam Matula, 375th Communications Squadron project manager



#HumansOfScottAFB is an ongoing photo series featuring the stories of people who work, live, and volunteer at Scott Air Force Base.

