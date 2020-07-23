Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Fighter Jet Maintenance

    U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Fighter Jet Maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Seaman Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (July 23, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 3rd Class Gerold Dalusung, from Dededo, Guam, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 2nd Class Danny Hawkins, from Atlanta, maintain the cockpit of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Dambusters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, to ensure pilot safety during flight operations. VFA-195 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 06:57
    Photo ID: 6284557
    VIRIN: 200723-N-YQ181-1004
    Resolution: 3199x2285
    Size: 834.01 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Fighter Jet Maintenance, by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    CVW 5
    VFA-195
    Dambusters
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CTF 70
    CSG 5
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT