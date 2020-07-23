U.S. Navy Sailors Conduct Fighter Jet Maintenance

PHILIPPINE SEA (July 23, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 3rd Class Gerold Dalusung, from Dededo, Guam, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 2nd Class Danny Hawkins, from Atlanta, maintain the cockpit of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Dambusters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, to ensure pilot safety during flight operations. VFA-195 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

