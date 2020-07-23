Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard 14th District Tropical Storm Graphic

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard Captain of the Port set port condition WHISKEY for Hawaii, Maui and Honolulu Counties, July 23, 2020. At 11 a.m., Hurricane Douglas was 1235 miles east-southeast Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. (U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 04:17
    Photo ID: 6284508
    VIRIN: 200723-G-NO310-463
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 668.65 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard 14th District Tropical Storm Graphic, by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard sets port condition WHISKEY for Hawaii, Maui, and Honolulu Counties ahead of Hurricane Douglas.

    Honolulu
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu
    Hurricane Douglas

