Coast Guard 14th District Tropical Storm Graphic

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port set port condition WHISKEY for Hawaii, Maui and Honolulu Counties, July 23, 2020. At 11 a.m., Hurricane Douglas was 1235 miles east-southeast Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. (U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West/Released)

