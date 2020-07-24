Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Marines and Sailors use contact tracing to stop the spread of COVID

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Stefani Mochisaki, the officer in charge of the COVID response cell for U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, stands for a photo inside the COVID response cell office at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2020. "For a disease outbreak such as COVID-19 it is really important to change the curve related to the number of cases within our community," Said Mochisaki. "How you do that is by good contact tracing, identifying those individuals with close contact to a positive case, and then they support our community by going under a quarantine to mitigate further spread to others. Our job is really important because we change the outcome of this outbreak and how far it spreads throughout our community." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)

