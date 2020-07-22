The crews of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle (1133) and the motor tanker Coral Energy combined efforts the night of July 22, 2020 to rescue the survivor of a sunken migrant boat in the Mona Passage near Mona Island, Puerto Rico. Multiple Coast Guard air and surface assets continue to actively search July 23, 2020 for 12 other migrants who reportedly remain missing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 23:26 Photo ID: 6284381 VIRIN: 200722-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 257.52 KB Location: PR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues man, continues search for possible survivors of capsized migrant vessel near Mona Island, Puerto Rico, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.