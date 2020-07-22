Coast Guard rescues man, continues search for possible survivors of capsized migrant vessel near Mona Island, Puerto Rico

The crews of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle (1133) and the motor tanker Coral Energy combined efforts the night of July 22, 2020 to rescue the survivor of a sunken migrant boat in the Mona Passage near Mona Island, Puerto Rico. Multiple Coast Guard air and surface assets continue to actively search July 23, 2020 for 12 other migrants who reportedly remain missing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|07.22.2020
|07.23.2020 23:26
|6284381
|200722-G-G0107-1001
|1920x1080
|257.52 KB
|PR
|7
|0
|0
