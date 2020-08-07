Home is where the heart is: MCBH unveils redeveloped housing district

Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Hunt Military Communities celebrated the completion of a new 40 home redevelopment of the Nani Ulupa’u neighborhood with a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony, July 8, 2020. Col. Speros Koumparakis, the MCBH commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Lester Williams, the base sergeant major, were among those involved with the project’s celebration ceremony; also in attendance were Hunt community managers, development and operations employees, and Hunt community residents.

