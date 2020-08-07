Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Home is where the heart is: MCBH unveils redeveloped housing district

    Home is where the heart is: MCBH unveils redeveloped housing district

    MCBH KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii and Hunt Military Communities celebrated the completion of a new 40 home redevelopment of the Nani Ulupa’u neighborhood with a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony, July 8, 2020. Col. Speros Koumparakis, the MCBH commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. Lester Williams, the base sergeant major, were among those involved with the project’s celebration ceremony; also in attendance were Hunt community managers, development and operations employees, and Hunt community residents.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020
    MCBH KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
    Home is where the heart is: MCBH unveils redeveloped housing district

