AIMD Sailors Practice Feathering at CNATT

200724-N-EN275-1012 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 24, 2020) Aviation Support Equipmentman 2nd Class Arichie Endrina (right) from Aviation Intermediary Maintentance Department (AIMD) Atsugi and Aviation Support Equipmentman Airman Anthony Denicola from AIMD Kadena Air Force Base Okinawa feather practice panels in prepartion for future painting at Center Naval Aviation Techncial Training attachment Atsugi. NAF Atsugi is currently taking safety precautions against COVID-19 in order to safeguard its service members and families on base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Smith/Released)

Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Location: AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP