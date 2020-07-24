Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIMD Sailors Practice Feathering at CNATT

    AYASE, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Smith 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    200724-N-EN275-1012 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 24, 2020) Aviation Support Equipmentman 2nd Class Arichie Endrina (right) from Aviation Intermediary Maintentance Department (AIMD) Atsugi and Aviation Support Equipmentman Airman Anthony Denicola from AIMD Kadena Air Force Base Okinawa feather practice panels in prepartion for future painting at Center Naval Aviation Techncial Training attachment Atsugi. NAF Atsugi is currently taking safety precautions against COVID-19 in order to safeguard its service members and families on base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Smith/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 21:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIMD Sailors Practice Feathering at CNATT, by PO3 Jacob Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

