Airmen assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing workout while maintaining social distancing guidelines in the fitness center at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 23, 2020. Airmen are encouraged to exercise while adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Defense, state and local guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brandon M. Shuman)
This work, Raising the bar, by SrA Brandon Shuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
