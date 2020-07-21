Airfield manager achieves a big first

JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Fla. (July 21, 2020) - U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Cooper, the 125th Fighter Wing airfield manager, is the first Florida Air National Guardsman to complete the newly redesigned Advanced Airfield Managers course at Keesler AFB, Miss. The Air National Guard traditionally has a 35% “wash-out” rate, which makes it one of the most challenging advanced education courses in the Air Force. In his capacity, Cooper ensures the safe, efficient and effective management of the airfield – the start and end point of every Air Force flight mission. Cooper now has the task of ensuring 125th Fighter Wing Airfield Management personnel are trained and prepared to attend the course, so the FLANG can continue to produce fully qualified airfield managers from within the state. “Empower your Airmen, that’s the best way to train them; once they go to training it’s easy because they have already done it before. I love to empower my people,” said Cooper. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock)

