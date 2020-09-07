Capt. Andrew Miller, Submarine Squadron 4 commodore, second from right, presents the Meritorious Unit Commendation (MUC) to the crew of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783), July 9, 2020. Receiving the award, from left, are Lt. Cmdr. Jason Patton, Minnesota executive officer, Cmdr. Thomas Flaherty, Minnesota commanding officer, and Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Brad Herschberger, Minnesota chief of the boat.
Attack Submarine USS Minnesota Earns Meritorious Unit Commendation
