Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Attack Submarine USS Minnesota Earns Meritorious Unit Commendation

    Attack Submarine USS Minnesota Earns Meritorious Unit Commendation

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Capt. Andrew Miller, Submarine Squadron 4 commodore, second from right, presents the Meritorious Unit Commendation (MUC) to the crew of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783), July 9, 2020. Receiving the award, from left, are Lt. Cmdr. Jason Patton, Minnesota executive officer, Cmdr. Thomas Flaherty, Minnesota commanding officer, and Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Brad Herschberger, Minnesota chief of the boat.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 12:59
    Photo ID: 6283598
    VIRIN: 200709-N-DM464-001
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 136.84 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Attack Submarine USS Minnesota Earns Meritorious Unit Commendation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Attack Submarine USS Minnesota Earns Meritorious Unit Commendation

    TAGS

    Meritorious Unit Commendation
    USS Minnesota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT