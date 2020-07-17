100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance

Senior Airman Eric James Shade Walton, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic systems journeyman, uses a speed handle to remove a bolt on the boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 17, 2020. The removal of panels facilitates the inspection of interior components of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

