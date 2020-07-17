Airmen of the 100th Maintenance Squadron Hydraulics section repair the flying boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 17, 2020. The 100th MXS maintains the only permanent fleet of KC-135s in the United States in Europe and Air Forces Africa theatre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 10:46
|Photo ID:
|6283480
|VIRIN:
|200717-F-PZ401-1163
|Resolution:
|5086x3394
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
