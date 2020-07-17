The flying boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker undergoes maintenance at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 17, 2020. The boom supports the delivery of fuel to aircraft in flight and extends the range of U.S. Air Force, allied, and partner nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 10:46 Photo ID: 6283479 VIRIN: 200717-F-PZ401-1138 Resolution: 4419x2949 Size: 690.52 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th MXS Hydraulics section make large impact through boom maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Joseph Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.